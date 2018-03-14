High Point Housing Authority gets new bus thanks to anonymous donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT – Through the donation of two anonymous donors, the High Point Community Foundation awarded a 30-seat bus to the High Point Housing Authority Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Angela McGill said the donation comes at a perfect time for their youth. Allowing those without transportation to access their long list of educational, art and tutorial programs.

“We have a med camp that our children are going to be participating in at Wake Forest, we have a summer enrichment program where our young ladies and gentleman are going to be shadowing a developer in Charlotte, so this bus is going to open up a broad range of opportunities for our kids,” McGill said.

The access to opportunities is something Foundation President Paul Lessard said is what philanthropy is all about and what should be possible for all children.

“That’s how they’re going to learn, that’s how they’re going to dream and that’s how they’re going to go to college. So having a bus like this is huge,” Lessard said.