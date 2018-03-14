Guilford County sheriff weighs in on governor’s proposed gun law changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday he wants to raise the age to buy assault-style rifles in the state.

The governor proposed raising the age required to buy the weapons from 18 to 21.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes said he doesn't think that will make much of a difference.

"I mean there's no magic to the age of 21," Barnes said. "There's no magic to the age of 18".

Barnes said this is a knee-jerk reaction that might not do any good.

He said a regular rifle and an assault-style rifle are the same. The only difference is the magazine and how many rounds it holds.

"You still got just as powerful as a gun or rifle, any rifle that you've got," Barnes said.

The sheriff is on board with one of Cooper's gun proposals.

"Mental health and criminal history checks," Barnes said.

Other people also agree.

"You can never tell," Randre Allen said. "A person can snap at any moment".

Cooper believes to buy an assault-style rifle should be the same process as with buying a handgun.

This will force people to undergo strict background checks and go through a permit process.

Some hope this will help crack down on the school shootings.

"Things are headed in a better direction," Aaron Boyles said. "A safer direction, I feel like."

Meanwhile, Barnes said stricter consequences are a must to help fight against gun violence.

"If they do posses a gun when they should not have a gun, then there are going to be penalties to pay for that," Barnes said.