Get a taste of spring with these recipes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We’re less than a week away from the start of spring. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re getting the first taste of Spring.
The chef at The Katharine in Winston-Salem showed us delicious entree and dessert to try.
Trout Grenobloise:
- 2 each -- 8-ounce butterflied North Carolina Rainbow
- ¼ cup wondra flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh milled black pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 teaspoons capers, well rinsed
Method:
- Heat the canola oil in a saute pan
- Season the trout with salt and pepper on the flesh side
- Dust the skin-side with the wondra flour and remove the excess
- Place the trout skin side in the saute pan
- Cook over medium high heat for four minutes
- Drain oil from the pan, keeping the trout in the pan
- Add the butter to the pan and return to the heat
- Cook two to three minutes allowing the butter to begin to brown
- Once the butter has browned transfer the trout to two plates
- Meanwhile, add the capers to the pan and cook 1 minute
- Add lemon juice and pour over the trout filets.
Chateau Potatoes:
- 1 pound small Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into small ovals
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon fresh milled black pepper
Method:
- Place butter in a saute pan, heat until foaming reduce heat to medium low and add potatoes
- Cook 10 minutes or until a paring knife can easily pierce the potato
- Be careful to keep the heat low enough so as to not brown the butter too much
- Once the potatoes are cooked, add the salt and pepper and add the parsley
Macerated Strawberry – Tarragon Compote.
- 4 Cups of Strawberries, quartered
- ¼ Cups of Sugar
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 Tablespoons minced Tarragon
- ¼ teaspoon Salt
Method:
- Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well
- Allow to set for minimum of one hour, preferably 3 – 4 hours.
Lemon Chantilly Crème
- 2 cups heavy cream (30 – 40% milkfat)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Zest of 3 lemons (use a microplane; if a peeler is used mince finely with a sharp knife)
Method:
- Place cream, sugar, and vanilla extract in the bowl of a mixer (or a mixing bowl and have your youngster grab a whisk!)
- Whip the cream until it begins to stiffen
- Add lemon Zest and continue to whip until medium stiff peak
