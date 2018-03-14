Get a taste of spring with these recipes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We’re less than a week away from the start of spring. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re getting the first taste of Spring.

The chef at The Katharine in Winston-Salem showed us delicious entree and dessert to try.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trout Grenobloise:

2 each -- 8-ounce butterflied North Carolina Rainbow

¼ cup wondra flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon fresh milled black pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons capers, well rinsed

Method:

Heat the canola oil in a saute pan Season the trout with salt and pepper on the flesh side Dust the skin-side with the wondra flour and remove the excess Place the trout skin side in the saute pan Cook over medium high heat for four minutes Drain oil from the pan, keeping the trout in the pan Add the butter to the pan and return to the heat Cook two to three minutes allowing the butter to begin to brown Once the butter has browned transfer the trout to two plates Meanwhile, add the capers to the pan and cook 1 minute Add lemon juice and pour over the trout filets.

Chateau Potatoes:

1 pound small Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into small ovals

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon fresh milled black pepper

Method:

Place butter in a saute pan, heat until foaming reduce heat to medium low and add potatoes Cook 10 minutes or until a paring knife can easily pierce the potato Be careful to keep the heat low enough so as to not brown the butter too much Once the potatoes are cooked, add the salt and pepper and add the parsley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macerated Strawberry – Tarragon Compote.

4 Cups of Strawberries, quartered

¼ Cups of Sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tablespoons minced Tarragon

¼ teaspoon Salt

Method:

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well Allow to set for minimum of one hour, preferably 3 – 4 hours.

Lemon Chantilly Crème

2 cups heavy cream (30 – 40% milkfat)

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 3 lemons (use a microplane; if a peeler is used mince finely with a sharp knife)

Method:

Place cream, sugar, and vanilla extract in the bowl of a mixer (or a mixing bowl and have your youngster grab a whisk!) Whip the cream until it begins to stiffen Add lemon Zest and continue to whip until medium stiff peak