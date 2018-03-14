Diddy, Stephen Curry might actually get ownership stakes in the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers superfan Stephen Curry and Sean “Diddy” Combs are part of a group that e-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin is building in an effort to buy the team, according to ESPN.

The team was put up for sale after the NFL opened an investigation into Jerry Richardson for allegations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly include “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.

Rubin, who is worth $3 billion, owns sports apparel retailer Fanatics and already owns a stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the English soccer team Crystal Palace. Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper and Charleston businessman Ben Navarro have also expressed interested in buying the team, the network reports.

Combs first tweeted his interest in buying the team in mid-December.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Stephen Curry, a Charlotte native, later replied to Combs, saying he wanted in on the purchase.

Official bids are expected over the next couple of weeks. The eventual buyer will have to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners.

The earliest that a decision is expected to happen is at the owners’ meetings in May in Atlanta.