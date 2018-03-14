2 men shot, injured in Greensboro neighborhood identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two Greensboro men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening on Ray Street, according ot a news release from Greensboro police.

First responders were dispatched to 200 block of Ray Street at 5:39 pm after a witness called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots. Arriving officers searched for victims and located two adult men inside 205 Ray St. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said a light-colored SUV with several passengers drove by the residence and fired into it. The vehicle then drove off.

Timothy Earl Dawkins, 35, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Melquan Lapip Glover Sr., 25, was treated and released from the hospital later that evening.

Five vehicles and three homes were also struck by gunfire.

Greensboro police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.