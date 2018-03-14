× 2 adults, juvenile arrested in string of Alamance County break-ins

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a string of home break-ins in Alamance County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said 11 residences were broken into in the northern part of the county between January and March.

Items taken from the break-ins included cash, electronics, jewelry and weapons, having a total value of just over $40,000. Residents also reported over $500 in property damage where forcible entries were made.

Tra Montrail Brandon, 25, of Burlington, and Jaquan O’Neill Light, 18, of Burlington, were arrested and face multiple charges related to the break-ins. A 14-year-old juvenile was also linked to the break-ins.

To date, $3,100 worth of the stolen property has been recovered and was located in the residence of the juvenile suspect.

Brandon was given a $98,700 secured bond and Light was given a $30,750 secured bond. The juvenile was released into the custody of his parents.