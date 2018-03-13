× Woman charged with threatening to bomb North Carolina middle school

HIDDENITE, NC — A woman is accused of threatening to bomb a North Carolina middle school, WSOC reports.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill threatened to bomb East Alexander Middle School in Hiddenite. She allegedly told others that law enforcement “better hope they find them before they go off.”

School was dismissed Monday at 9 a.m. because of weather and a search of the school turned up no explosive devices.

Sherrill is charged with one count of felony false report of mass violence on education property.

She is behind bars on a $20,000 bond.