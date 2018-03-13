Teacher accused of feeding puppy to class snapping turtle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESTON, Idaho -- An Idaho teacher is accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students, according to KTSU.

Robert Crosland, a 7th-grade science teacher at Preston Junior High, is under investigation for the allegedly feeding the sick puppy to the turtle during a demonstration after school.

Local superintendent Marc Gee said Crossland is still employed and has not been placed on administrative leave.

"There’s a lot of humane things you can do. Feeding a live animal to a reptile is not humane and it's not okay," said local animal activist Jill Parrish.

Parents said that the puppy was deformed and going to die soon anyway, with one adding that Crosland's actions were “very much circle of life.”

"While the district certainly does not condone individual actions that may violate district policy or reasonable expectations of behavior, we hope that any errors in judgement made by a teacher in this instance will not cause us to forget the years of care, effort, and passion the teacher has given to students in Preston School District," the district said in a statement to KTSU.