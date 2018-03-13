Taco Bell rolls out Strawberry Skittles-flavored frozen drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taco Bell has created a unique new way to “taste the rainbow."

The Skittles Strawberry Freeze apparently tastes just like you're drinking a Skittle.

"Taco Bell must be tapping into your dreams or something because, for a limited time, you can now cool off with a Strawberry Skittles Freeze at your local participating Taco Bell and give your insides that arctic chill that mom won’t let you have in the house," the fast-food restaurant's website says of the freeze.

The drink comes in two sizes and starts at $2.29. If you head in for Happy Hour every day between 2-5 p.m. at participating Taco Bell, you can snag one for only $1.