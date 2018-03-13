× SUV crashes into gas pumps in Kernersville; 3 injured

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured when an SUV crashed into a gas station’s gas pumps Tuesday afternoon, according to Kernersville police Sgt. Michael Pearson.

At 2:20 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee was headed southbound on North Main Street when it crashed at the Speedway located at 401 N. Main St.

The Jeep hit two gas pumps and a pole that holds up the canopy.

The driver of the Jeep and two people pumping gas suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital and listed in good condition.

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash.

36.125329 -80.070303