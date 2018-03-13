× Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state, to be replaced by CIA director Mike Pompeo

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump tweeted.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump asked Tillerson to step aside.