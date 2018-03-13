Knowing when parents should change their child’s car seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When parents travel with precious cargo like children, they want them to have the safest seat in the car.

But with all the different kinds of car seats and guidelines, it's easy to become confused about the way they should transport their children.

When it comes to rear-facing car seats, children can ride in those until the age of two. But it's good to understand there are also other types of seats.

There are rear-facing car seats, which are easy to carry around. The convertible car seat stays in the car but can grow with the child because it can become rear-facing or forward-facing.