‘I just shot my husband:’ chilling 911 call, video shows woman confessing to husband’s murder

CLEVELAND - 911 recordings and body cam video show an Ohio woman confessing to police that she shot and killed her husband.

The shooting happened in December on Cleveland's southeast side, according to WJW.

Aviean Compton has been indicted for murder in the death of her husband, Ernest Jackson.

On the 911 call, Compton can be heard saying, “Heavens. Baby. I just shot my husband.” A dispatcher asks where the man is, and Compton answers, “He laying on the floor dead.”

She says, “I just shot my husband. I didn’t mean to," and "I’m sorry, Ernie. I’m so sorry.”

Police video shows officers pulling up, and as they get out of the car they find Compton on the porch. They say, “Ma’am come outside. Come outside. Put your hands up, please. Did you call saying you shot your husband?”

Investigators are not sure of a motive. Despite that 911 call, she has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She was referred for a mental competency exam to see if she is fit to stand trial.

Ernest Jackson's family never saw it coming. “Why? Why? For what reason? What could he have done to deserve this?” sister Mary Williams said. “This has left a big gap in my family.”

Williams also wants to send a message to everyone about domestic violence. “If domestic violence is in your life. If it’s in your background. Whatever. Get help. Don’t take somebody else’s life.”