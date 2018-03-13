× Elderly Greensboro man killed in crash after ‘medical event’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 80-year-old Greensboro man who crashed after having a “medical event” Saturday afternoon has died, according to a press release.

At about 3:55 p.m., police responded to East Cone Boulevard near 16th Street to a crash with injury. Officers say a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Isaiah Neal was traveling east on East Cone Boulevard when he suffered a medical event that led to the SUV running off the road.

The vehicle then hit a parked vehicle and continued into a wooded area before coming to a rest.

Police say Neal, who was unresponsive following the crash, was taken to Cone Hospital where he died early Monday morning.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.