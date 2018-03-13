× ‘Domestic dispute’ leads to fatal officer-involved shooting in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A ‘domestic dispute’ lead to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Davidson County early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Tyro in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a woman told deputies that she was assaulted by Briscoe Tim Woodell.

Deputies then went to a home in the 1200 block of Sink Farm Road to speak with Woodell about the accusations. When they got to the home, the suspect threatened to shoot authorities.

The threat prompted deputies to call the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and hostage negotiators.

Following a short standoff, Woodell exited the building and shot at deputies, who then returned fired and hit him.

Life-saving techniques were administered but Woodell died while on his way to the hospital.

