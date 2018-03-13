Davidson County man makes bluebird boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Charles Barefoot likes making things in his shop.

"It keeps me busy," says Charles, who makes all kinds of things from wooden toys to small furniture. "I do a lot of different puzzles, I don't know how many tables I've built."

When he's not building things he's enjoying his other hobby -- bird watching.

"I have a lot of birds," said Charles, who also likes making homes for the birds, especially bluebirds. "I had well over a 100 all stacked up."

He makes dozens of bluebird boxes each year and gives most of them away.

"People really love the bluebirds," he said.

With age, Charles says he's slowing down from making the bluebird houses but is so grateful for being able to help his flying friends.