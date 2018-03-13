Charlotte middle school students fall ill after eating ‘unknown substance’ in brownies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven students got sick at a Charlotte middle school after eating something they’d gotten from a schoolmate on Friday, according to WSOC.

Video shows MEDIC’s Mass Casualty Evacuation Unit outside Cochrane Middle School Friday. Another video from inside the building showed paramedics standing by with a stretcher.

“Several students at our school became ill today after ingesting an unknown substance provided to them by another student,” the principal said in a message to parents.

He didn’t say what that substance was.

“Yeah, yeah it was Friday, they gave me a call on my cellphone,” said Mitchell Blackmon, whose stepdaughter is a student at the school.

He and others were concerned because the word around the school was that it was some kind of drug added to cookies or brownies that had made the students sick.

Parents had an important message for their children.

“Don’t buy stuff from people you don’t know,” parent Anita Hernandez said. “They might be your friends at school, but you never know if it has something worse in it that could kill you.”