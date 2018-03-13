× Casey Parsons brought back to Rowan County to face charges in death of Erica Parsons

SALISBURY, N.C. — Erica Parsons’ adoptive mother, Casey Parsons, was brought back to Rowan County Tuesday to face charges in the child’s death, according to a news release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Parsons, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse with serious physical injury, felony obstruction of justice and felony concealment of death.

Rowan County detectives went a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday morning, where Parsons was being held on fraud charges, to take custody of her and return her to Rowan County.

She is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond allowed and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Erica Parsons’ adoptive father, Sandy Parsons, is being held in federal prison in Michigan and will also be brought back to Rowan County to face charges.