× Bank robbery suspect sought in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

At 10:28 a.m., officers came to the BB&T at 220 S. Main St. after a report of a bank robbery.

The suspect passed a note demanding money to the teller. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.

No weapon was displayed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Graham police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.