WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. — WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy is charged with DWI in Cabarrus County after he was in a single-vehicle crash on Concord Parkway Saturday.

According to an arrest report obtained by WSOC, Hardy registered a .25 on a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in NC is .08.

Hardy, 40, now has a court date in mid-April to answer the charge.