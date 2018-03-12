Weight Management: Bariatric Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In some cases, weight loss surgery can serve as a tool towards achieving significant, long-term weight loss. The team of six advanced laparoscopic surgeons at Cone Health have been providing care in Greensboro for the last 15 years and have recently expanded to help patients in Burlington. The most popular bariatric operation is the “sleeve gastrectomy,” which creates a banana-shaped stomach. Gastric bypass, otherwise known as a Roux-en-Y, is another common surgery that has been offered since 2003. Although the LAP-BAND has decreased in popularity, Cone Health still sees patients that may need adjustments or patients who had theirs placed elsewhere but need follow-up care.

Weight loss surgery involves a major life change, therefore several factors are taken into account when determining eligibility, such as your body mass index (BMI of 40, or 35 with co-morbidities), existing psychological or medical conditions and prior attempts at weight loss. Surgery must be paired with regular exercise and a healthy diet to achieve successful results. This is why dietary counseling; exercise programs and weight loss surgery options are all part of Cone Health’s comprehensive bariatric and wellness services program.

Individuals who are interested in learning more about weight loss surgery and getting started in the process are encouraged to attend one of Cone Health’s bariatric seminars. These seminars are free and provide information about the risks and benefits of weight-loss surgery, the three different procedures offered at Cone Health, surgery costs and a pathway to help guide you through the process to make a lifestyle change. These seminars are now offered online, as well as in person. To register for either seminar, click here. After attending the online or in-person seminar, individuals will be qualified for a preliminary consultation.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Matthew Martin is a bariatric surgeon in Greensboro and a member of the Cone Health medical staff. Dr. Martin is a member of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He is a 1979 graduate of University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He completed his residency in general surgery at Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine, which also included a clinical research fellowship in surgery.