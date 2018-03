Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina school bus overturned Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Wake County, according to WTVD.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Buffaloe Road just west of I-540. Wendell Middle School bus #1196 was involved in the wreck.

School officials said there were no major injuries; however, they did not comment if any children were on the bus.

Additional details are currently unknown.