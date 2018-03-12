× Suspect arrested in death of man found shot in crashed car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man found fatally shot inside a crashed car in Winston-Salem in mid-December, according to a press release.

At about 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, officers were called to a shopping center on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to shots fired. A short time later, they found James Anthony Davis Jr. dead from gunshot wounds in a crashed Acura MDX on North Cleveland Avenue.

Police said Davis and other occupants in the Acura went into a business on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When they exited the business and came back to the car someone shot into the vehicle, hitting Davis. The suspect then fled the scene.

The occupants of the Acura left the area and were involved in a crash in the 700 block of North Cleveland Avenue, where Davis was found dead in the vehicle.

On March 7, officers issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Rashone Edward Lee. According to the release, he turned himself into authorities around 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Lee has been charged with general murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily harm.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is behind held without bond.