Several Piedmont schools closed, delayed on Monday

Several Piedmont Triad school systems have started announcing closings and delays for Monday.
The following school systems have announced they will be closed or delayed:
- Ashe County Schools (Closed)
- Davidson County Schools
- Galax City Schools (Closed)
- Guilford County Schools (Closed)
- Patrick County Schools (Closed)
- Lexington City Schools (Closed)
- Rockingham County Schools (Closed)
- Mount Airy City Schools (Three-hour delay)
- Stokes County Schools (Closed)
- Surry County Schools (Three-hour delay)
- Thomasville City Schools (Closed)
- Wilkes County Schools (Two-hour delay)
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (Closed)