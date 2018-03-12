Closings and delays

Several Piedmont schools closed, delayed on Monday

Posted 5:38 am, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:49AM, March 12, 2018

Several Piedmont Triad school systems have started announcing closings and delays for Monday.

The following school systems have announced they will be closed or delayed:

  • Ashe County Schools (Closed)
  • Davidson County Schools
  • Galax City Schools (Closed)
  • Guilford County Schools (Closed)
  • Patrick County Schools (Closed)
  • Lexington City Schools (Closed)
  • Rockingham County Schools (Closed)
  • Mount Airy City Schools (Three-hour delay)
  • Stokes County Schools (Closed)
  • Surry County Schools (Three-hour delay)
  • Thomasville City Schools (Closed)
  • Wilkes County Schools (Two-hour delay)
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (Closed)

