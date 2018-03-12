Prayer service held for Wilkes County teen hit by bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. - Words of encouragement were followed by music of strength.

Both of them were needed to help churchgoers at Fishing Creek Baptist Church as they continue to pray for one of their own.

A room was filled with people who love 14-year-old Hunter Brown, who was hit by a tour bus Friday night in Washington, D.C.

"I'm related to him so it's tough, it's tough," said Hunter's Brown cousin Bill Johnson.

"Went to the same school since we were four or five years old," said Hunter Brown's childhood friend Emily Johnson.

"He's my cousin," said Megan Brown.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each of them grabbed a candle from off a table and lined the kitchen walls standing side by side.

Some of them held the candle tight as others couldn't fight back the tears.

A few gave a much-needed prayer.

"Knowing that God is going to hear all of this and hopefully pull him through," Emily said.

Others sang along to a song with their hands spread wide open.

"We will have tribulations in this world, but God is our God and we're a faith family," Bill said.

It's the memories that some family members are holding onto in this tragic time.

"Really quiet, but once he warms up to you he just like breaks out of his shell and he's funny and sweet," Megan said.