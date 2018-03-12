Piedmont Triad counties under Winter Weather Advisory on Monday, snow and sleet likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 11 a.m. Monday and will last until 5 p.m. for many Piedmont Triad counties.

A storm system moving in from the west will bring rain with a transition to sleet and snow.

A cold rain will fall across the Piedmont on Monday morning and across the mountains, the snow will already be falling.

The cold air will slowly move across the region from the north and west. So, by noon Monday, sleet will begin to mix with the rain.

North and west of the Triad, a snow/sleet mixture will fall. After noontime, everyone should be looking at a snow/sleet mix.

In the Triad, accumulations are expected to be between two and three inches.

Most of the snow and sleet should pile up on cold surfaces like grassy areas and railings.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-20s. So any leftover slush on the roads is expected to freeze.

That means black ice could be a danger for Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-40s.

For all the latest closings and delays,