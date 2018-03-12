× Person taken to hospital after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in High Point Monday afternoon, according to High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

The shooting was reported at 2:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Asheboro Street.

One person was shot in the stomach and taken to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and it was not a random shooting, Cheeks said.

The victim’s identity has not been released and a suspect has not been named.