Closings and delays

Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems to operate on delays Tuesday

Posted 6:49 pm, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 08:24PM, March 12, 2018

(Stock image)

Multiple Piedmont Triad area school systems have announced they will operate on delays on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The following schools will operate on a two-hour delay:

  • Alamance-Burlington School System
  • Davie County Schools
  • Elkin City Schools
  • Mount Airy City Schools
  • Wilkes County Schools
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
  • Yadkin County Schools

Lexington City Schools will operate on a three-hour delay Tuesday.

Rockingham County Schools and Patrick County (Virginia) Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

This story will be updated when any additional school closings or delays are announced. 