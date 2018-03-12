Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems to close, operate on delays Tuesday
Multiple Piedmont Triad area school systems have announced they will operate on delays on Tuesday due to inclement weather.
The following schools will operate on a two-hour delay:
- Alamance-Burlington School System
- Davie County Schools
- Elkin City Schools
- Mount Airy City Schools
- Wilkes County Schools
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
- Yadkin County Schools
The following schools will operate on a three-hour delay:
- Asheboro City Schools
- Davidson County Schools
- Lexington City Schools
- Randolph County Schools
- Stokes County Schools
- Surry County Schools
- Thomasville City Schools
Rockingham County Schools, Guilford County Schools and Patrick County (Virginia) Schools will be closed on Tuesday.
This story will be updated when any additional school closings or delays are announced.