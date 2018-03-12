× Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems to close, operate on delays Tuesday

Multiple Piedmont Triad area school systems have announced they will operate on delays on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The following schools will operate on a two-hour delay:

Alamance-Burlington School System

Davie County Schools

Elkin City Schools

Mount Airy City Schools

Wilkes County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

The following schools will operate on a three-hour delay:

Asheboro City Schools

Davidson County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Randolph County Schools

Stokes County Schools

Surry County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Rockingham County Schools, Guilford County Schools and Patrick County (Virginia) Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

This story will be updated when any additional school closings or delays are announced.