Mississippi 6th grader kills himself after being bullied

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The family of a 6th-grade middle school student in Mississippi has confirmed he took his life Tuesday after being bullied.

Cheryl Hudson, the mother of 12-year-old Andrew Leach, tells WREG her son killed himself over continuous bullying.

She says he left a note for his family and then hung himself.

His 16-year-old brother, who is also being bullied, found him.

A GoFundMe account has already raised $7,000. You can donate here, if you'd like to help the family: https://t.co/VZQZ2yDpZ7 @3onyourside https://t.co/1Mj9J98vVH — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) March 11, 2018

Hudson also says bullying runs rampant in Southaven Middle School.

“A few years ago there was a young girl who hung herself from a water tower due to bullying,” she said. “There have been several attempts since then with other kids.”

When asked if she ever spoke to school officials about the bullying, Hudson said “I only spoke with the school’s 6th-grade principal. I didn’t know how to handle it. His dad did talk to a teacher one time. But from what we are hearing, there was a group of kids that would go around calling him fat, ugly and worthless.”

A GoFundMe account has already raised $7,000.