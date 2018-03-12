× Greensboro woman accused of embezzling more than $600k in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman faces multiple charges after allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in Alamance County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Angelia Louise Vaughan, 41, of Greensboro, is charged with five counts of embezzlement greater than $100,000, eight counts of felony accessing a computer to defraud, five counts of obtaining property by false pretense greater than $100,000, three counts of embezzlement and three counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

In January, the sheriff’s office started an investigation after a complaint of embezzlement was reported by the owners of Front Edge Marketing LLC.

While conducting a routine audit of company accounts, a CPA noticed that a direct deposit was made to an employee of Front Edge Marketing and the amount was higher than what she was normally paid.

To confirm this, the CPA looked over other audits and bank draft histories over the year of 2017 and determined that the employee received around $320,000 over her pay for that year.

The employee’s regular rate of pay was paid $18.00 an hour. She would change her rate to around $60.00 per hour.

When questioned by the sheriff’s office, Vaughan admitted to changing her pay rate on multiple occasions, the release said.

The timeline of the investigation dates back to 2015 and the total amount taken totals $601,656.67, the sheriff’s office said. Search warrants were obtained for the suspect’s personal accounts to verify amounts missing from the company she worked for.

This is one of the largest fraud and embezzlement cases ever investigated by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Vaughan was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.