× Elon man accused of firing shots inside home, charged with attempted murder

ELON, N.C. — An Elon man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

John Benjamin Wolverton III, 50, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., Alamance County deputies and Elon police came to a home in the 2200 block of Phibbs Road after a reported domestic incident.

When deputies and officers arrived, a woman said her boyfriend, Wolverton, had fired several shots in the home and locked himself in a bedroom.

Deputies were able to talk Wolverton into surrendering.

Officers determined the woman was inside when the shots were fired and that she had been assaulted but was not injured, the release said.

Deputies located a .380 caliber handgun and several bullet holes in the home.

Wolverton was being held without bond pending a court appearance Monday afternoon.