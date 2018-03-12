× 8-day-old baby mauled to death by family’s wolf-hybrid dog

LEE COUNTY, Va. — An 8-day-old Virginia baby was killed after being attacked by a wolf-hybrid dog, according to WJHL.

The newborn was in her bassinet around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when the family’s 3-year-old wolf-hybrid dog mauled her to death. The child’s father took her to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The animal was euthanized on Thursday.

“I’m concerned about whether that child was protected – so the tough part of it for me is who is in the right and who’s in the wrong,” said Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons. “You hate to charge parents that are grieving over a child, but at the same time you have to consider the rights of the child.”

Attorneys are now going to decide whether anyone should be held responsible for the baby’s death.