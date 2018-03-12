× 18-year-old suing Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2nd-known gun policy lawsuit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 18-year-old Michigan man filed a lawsuit on March 6 against Dick’s Sporting Goods claiming the retailer discriminated against him when they refused to sell him a shotgun, according to The Battle Creek Enquirer.

Dick’s recently announced restrictions on gun sales to adults 21 and younger after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. Dick’s also announced it will stop selling assault-style weapons.

Tristin Fulton, who is the second-known person to sue the retailer for the new policies, claims that Dick’s policy violates the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

“The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discriminatory practices, policies and customs on the basis of religion, age, race, national origin, sex, height, weight and other factors,” the newspaper says.

Earlier this month, 20-year-old Tyler Watson, of Oregon, sued Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods for age discrimination after store employees declined to sell him a gun.

A representative from Dick’s hasn’t responded to a request for comment.