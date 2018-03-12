12-year-old dies after having allergic reaction to granola bar

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old Georgia girl died after having an allergic reaction to a granola bar, according to WSB-TV.

Amanda Huynh was riding home on a school bus last Tuesday when started to snack on a granola bar; a type that her family said she had eaten it before.

After she started to feel sick, school officials called 911 and she was taken to a nearby school where nurses treated her with an EpiPen until an ambulance arrived. Amanda died on Thursday.

Officials say her reaction to peanuts in the granola bar led to her death.

“She meant a lot, to me, and I feel like she means a lot to the community,” said Amanda’s brother, Dillon Huynh.

