1 dead after car crashes into tree in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree on Highway 150 in Davidson County early Monday morning, according to Davidson County 911.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near E.L. Myers Road in Lexington. A car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Part of the highway was closed for several hours.

Additional details are unknown.