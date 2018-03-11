Wintry mix of snow and sleet likely across the Piedmont on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much of the Piedmont will experience a mix of snow and sleet on Monday.

Snow and sleet is likely across the Piedmont after 8 a.m. Monday and the wintry mix will continue until Monday evening.

Along and north of Interstate 40/85, about an inch of snow and sleet will cover grassy areas and railings.

If the wintry mix remains light enough, the warm ground should be able to melt the wintry mix.

But if it comes down hard enough, it could coat the streets before the warm temperatures can melt it away.

South of the Interstate 40/85 corridor, a trace to one inch of snow and sleet will be possible.

Snow is likely across the mountains early on Monday morning.

After Monday, the rest of the week should be quiet.

It will be sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the low-to-mid-40s. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the lower-50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower-60s.