Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday with mixture of snow and sleet likely in the Piedmont

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Monday morning to Monday evening and is mainly along and north of the Interstate 40/85 corridor.

A storm system moving in from the west will bring rain with a transition to sleet and snow.

A cold rain will fall across the Piedmont on Monday morning and across the mountains the snow will already be falling.

The cold air will slowly move across the region from the north and west. So, by 12 p.m. Monday, sleet will begin to mix with the rain.

North and west of the Triad, a snow/sleet mixture will fall. After noontime, everyone should be looking at a snow/sleet mix.

If it falls hard enough, we might see more snow versus sleet. The wintry mix of snow and sleet should end between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In terms of accumulations, south of Asheboro and Lexington, a dusting to an inch of snow and sleet is possible.

Along the Interstate 40/85 corridor, 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet is possible.

If we see heavier bands set up, some areas could perhaps see more than 2 inches of snow and sleet.

Along the North Carolina and Virginia border, places like northern Surry, Stokes, Rockingham and Caswell counties could see 1 to perhaps 3 inches of snow and sleet.

Most of the snow and sleet should pile up on cold surfaces like grassy areas and railings.

Soil temperatures are in the 40s, plus it’s March. That means the snow and sleet will have a hard time sticking to the roads.

But if a heavy band of snow sets up across a certain area, we could see slush form on the roads.

Once the heavy band moves out, the warm ground should be able to take care of the slush.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-20s. So any leftover slush on the roads will freeze.

That means black ice could be a danger for Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-40s.

The rest of the week will feature a warming trend with highs around 60 degrees by Friday.