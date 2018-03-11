Wilkes County teenager recovering in hospital after hit by tour bus in Washington, DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – A local eighth grade student is fighting for his life after being hit by a tour bus in Washington, DC.

Hunter Brown, 14, is in stable condition in a Washington D.C. hospital, according to Richard Cardwell, pastor at Fishing Creek Baptist Church, where Brown and his family attend.

Cardwell was in contact with the family all day Saturday and made his way to the hospital.

Wilkes County School officials say Brown was on a field trip in Washington D.C. with his Central Wilkes Middle School classmates.

United States Park Police say Brown was crossing the street Friday night when he was hit and pinned underneath a tour bus.

The sight of Hunter pinned underneath the bus is a tough one to shake for his classmates.

Emergency crews had to use hydraulic lifts to pull the bus off the teenager.

FOX8 was there when to see anxious parents console their worried children as they returned home to Wilkes County on Saturday.

Cardwell is now doing the same for Hunter's family.

He made the six-hour journey to D.C. to be by the family's side at the hospital as they wait patiently for updates.

Cardwell says Hunter has some brain activity and suffered several broken bones.

"We're all just broken hearted for the family," Cardwell said.

Pastor Cardwell says he has one focus for the family when he gets there.

"Keep their faith strong," Cardwell said.

Cardwell said this goes for anyone else who's close to Hunter and his family.

The pastor reflects on one of his favorite Bible scriptures for strength and courage.

"Really the one I'm holding on to is Isaiah 9:7. The Bible says by his stripes, you are healed," Cardwell said.