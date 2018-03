Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro men's basketball team already knew they were in the NCAA Tournament. They assured that by defeating East Tennessee State to win the Southern Conference Championship.

On Sunday, the Spartans learned just who -- and where -- they would be playing next.

UNCG got the 13 seed in the West regional. They will take on Gonzaga in Boise, Idaho.

FOX8's cameras were there as the team learned where they were headed.