Preservationists from across the country work to restore the East White Oak Community Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Preservationists from across the country on Sunday worked to restore the East White Oak Community Center in Greensboro.

The focus is the restoration of the windows of the 100-year-old facility, primarily the replacement of broken glass, deteriorated paint and glaze putty.

The preservationists were in town for a conference hosted by Double Hung LLC, the Historic Window Preservation company in Greensboro.

This is one of the service projects they perform after their conferences. They hope is to kickstart the local effort to restore and maintain historic structures.