Police cruiser involved in wreck on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A police cruiser was involved in a wreck Sunday morning on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to police.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday on West Wendover Avenue near the 1100 block of Lanada Road.

Eastbound Wendover Avenue had been down to one lane between Lanada Road and Interstate 40 Eastbound, but the lanes have since reopened.

The front of a police cruiser was smashed and the back of another vehicle was damaged. Debris was all over the road and traffic was backed up.

Details have not been released about what caused the crash.

Police said there were injuries, but have not released any other details.

