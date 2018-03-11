Day care worker gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEND, Ore. – A woman convicted of drugging numerous children at her unlicensed day care and leaving them alone has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.

KTVZ reported that 32-year-old January Irene Neatherlin was sentenced Friday in an Oregon courtroom full of tearful parents.

Neatherlin was convicted of drugging the children on Melatonin to sleep while she went for a tan or to work out.

One family said their daughter suffered a brain injury in Neatherlin's care, consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Other parents told stories of their children struggling to sleep after their time with Neatherlin.

“I failed you all. I let you all down,” January Irene Neatherlin, 32, told the crowded courtroom, according to the TV station.