Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani go shopping in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani went shopping in downtown Greensboro on Saturday.

The celebrity couple stopped by the Wrangler Jeans Pop-up store at 314 S. Elm St., according to Wrangler Jeans’ Twitter post.

“Sherpa suits you, Gwen,” the tweet read, in part.

Shelton played a concert at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday. His next show is Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Some of the country singer’s most popular songs include “God Gave Me You,” “Boys ‘Round Here” and “Ol’ Red.”

Stefani was the lead singer of “No Doubt,” a popular ‘90s rock band known for songs including “Don’t Speak” and “Spiderwebs.”