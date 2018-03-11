× 7 teenagers charged after illegally entering a North Carolina high school

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Seven people have been charged with trespassing after a security incident at West Johnston High School in Benson, according to WTVD.

Joel Luna-Bernal, 16, Jay Anthony Contreras, 17, and Luis Daniel Garay, 16, all of Raleigh, were each arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and received a $50,000 secured bond.

The other four people involved, who were between 14 and 15 years old, were charged as juveniles and were released into the custody of their parents.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said of the five males and two females, none of them were students at the school.

According to sheriff Steve Bizzell, the group, who he believes are teenagers from Wake County, appeared on the campus in two vehicles to pick up a friend.

