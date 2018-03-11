× 6 North Carolina teams headed to the NCAA Tournament

Six North Carolina men’s basketball teams are headed to the Big Dance.

North Carolina got an at-large bid and was seeded No. 2 in the West regional. They will play Lipscomb.

Duke also received an at-large bid and will play Iona as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest regional.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro punched their ticket by winning the Southern Conference Championship. This is their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. They received the No. 13 seed in the West regional and will play Gonzaga.

North Carolina State got an at-large bid and was seeded No. 9 in the Midwest regional. They will play Seton Hall.

Davidson got into the tournament by defeating a favored Rhode Island team to win the Atlantic 10 Championship. They received the No. 12 seed in the South regional and will play Kentucky.

Despite only going 19-15 in the regular season, including 9-7 in conference play, North Carolina Central is also in the Big Dance. In a improbable run, the Eagles won four games in five days, ultimately defeating Hampton to win the MEAC Championship. They were seeded No. 16 and will play fellow No. 16 seed Texas Southern in a First Four play-in game.