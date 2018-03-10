Wilkes County middle school student injured in bus crash while visiting Washington, DC on field trip

WASHINGTON – An eighth-grade student from Central Wilkes Middle School was injured in a bus crash while visiting Washington, D.C. on a field trip, according to Mark Byrd, Wilkes County Schools Superintendent.

The student was hit by a commercial tour bus shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at West Basin Drive and Independence Avenue Southwest, according to United States Park Police.

The victim was trapped under the bus and taken to the hospital with serious injuries in a helicopter, according to authorities in Washington, D.C.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this student and family this morning,” Byrd said.

The United States Park Police Traffic Safety Unit and Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the crash.

Details have not been released about the name of the student or how the crash happened.