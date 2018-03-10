× Suspect charged with murder after 2 people found stabbed in Yadkin County, 1 fatally

EAST BEND, N.C. – Yadkin County deputies have charged one person with murder after one person was found dead and another injured at a home in East Bend on Saturday.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Union Hill Road in East Bend after a 911 call reporting a domestic assault in progress.

Responding deputies found three people at the home, two of which were stabbed.

One of the stabbing victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The third person was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The East Bend Police Department, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or deputies.