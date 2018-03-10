× Portion of Cone Boulevard in Greensboro closes after driver crashes truck into tree

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police said a driver may have suffered a medical emergency after crashing a pickup truck into a tree in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday and closed all eastbound lanes of Cone Boulevard between Cheshire Way and 16th Street, according to Greensboro city officials.

The passenger in the truck complained of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Greensboro police.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. Their names have not been released.

Officers remained on the scene into Saturday evening. There is no word on when the road will reopen to traffic.