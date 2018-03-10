12 suspects arrested after 3 homes raided in Surry County drug bust

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – Multiple people face charges after deputies in Surry County conducted a large drug investigation.

Twelve people were arrested and three search warrants were executed, resulting drugs including meth and marijuana being seized.

Deputies searched homes at 163 Glen Terrace in Mount Airy, 132 Hassell Lane in Pilot Mountain and 882 Double Creek Road in Dobson.

Authorities found 26 grams of meth, about a pound of marijuana and about $2,500 in cash at the Mount Airy home. A small amount of drugs were found in the two other homes.

